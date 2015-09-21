Border Patrol seizes $750K worth of marijuana

TEMECULA (CBS 8) - U.S Border Patrol agents arrested two men on Interstate 15 last week who were transporting 621 pounds of marijuana in each of their vehicles.

Agents spotted the two vehicles, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2001 Chevrolet Avalanche, traveling in tandem. Agents first pulled over the Tahoe near the I-15 checkpoint. The Avalanche was pulled over further north by a second team of Border Patrol agents. Agents then summoned K-9 teams to inspect the vehicles and during the search, 25 bundles of marijuana were discovered in each vehicle.

A 31-year-old Mexican national, who was driving the Tahoe, had 620.93 pounds of marijuana in his SUV and a 26-year-old U.S. Citizen, who was driving the Avalanche, had 621.26 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

The estimated worth of the two loads was valued at $745,314.

Both men and the marijuana were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.