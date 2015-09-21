Big push for changes to vacation rental home policy

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Community activists, on Monday, pushed for changes to the city's short term vacation rentals policy. They cited traffic, noise and rowdy behavior.

Upset over what they call a nuisance in the neighborhood, about a dozen sounded on short-term vacation rentals.



"The city has failed to protect our residents from uses that just don't fit," said Joe Lacava, Chair of the Community Planners Community.



Members of Preserve our Communities hope to do to stop the rampant use of rentals near their homes.



"Loud noise, there is trash on the street, there are parking problems and a feeling of uncertainty of who's coming and going," said Scott Gruby of Preserve Our Communities.



The group has proposed changes to the rental home sharing regulations, which are:



-Require Minimum 21-day stay on all properties that unoccupied by owners

-Require a 7-day minimum stay on all properties that are occupied by owners

-Place annual cap on number of days that property can be used for rental

-Dedicate Ongoing funding source for increased city code enforcement

-Require all short-term rental to comply with all health and safety regulations required by motels and hotels

-Give neighbors authority to take legal action against nuisance rental property owners and collect attorney fees if successful



Broader than just the beach, San Diegans say short-term rentals are showing up all over the county and in older communities.



"The increase in cultural tourism, people are wanting the experience of living in an old house in a hip, trendy neighborhood," said North Park resident Vicki Granowitz.



Tess Benna of Reno boasts having the best view while staying in a Mission Beach cabana.



"Just one of my dreams to just get away from the mountains for a little while," Benna said.



Other out-of-towners love the great flexibility that short rentals offer.



"San Diego is a vacation town, and visitors bring a lot of money and spend a lot of money, and tourism money keeps the economy going," said John Leschinski, visiting from Michigan.



The City of San Diego's Community Planners Committee will hold a meeting on proposed amendments to the Municipal Code regarding short term vacation rental and home sharing regulations on Tues. Sept. 22, 2015 7-9 p.m.

District 2 City Council Representative said a final vote on short-term vacation rentals vote could be as soon as November.

Del Mar is still working on regulating short-term vacation rentals.

Carlsbad, Encinitas and Imperial Beach recently passed ordinances.

The Coastal Commission has to approve any rules for homes that are on the coastline.