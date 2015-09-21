For a Ramona couple, it's all about the pigs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

For a Ramona couple, it's all about the pigs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They say they never intended it to happen, but Ramona couple Martin and Nancy Koontz have become the pied pipers of pigs. 

They have rescued nearly 100 hogs whose original owners could not or would not take care of them anymore. 

What does it take to care for so many porkers? 

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely paid a visit to "Grazin' Pig Acres." 

In case you are wondering, Nancy and her husband are vegetarians. 

You can volunteer at "Grazin' Pig Acres" or make make a donation to support the pigs. 
 

