Moped rider leads police on chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A moped rider who refused to yield to officers who tried to pull him over Monday afternoon because he was not wearing a helmet led them on a street and foot chase that ended with his arrest.

The pursuit began in the area of Polk Avenue and 51st Street shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The man rode for a few blocks before abandoning his moped and running off into the neighborhood, jumping over fences as he tried to escape, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Officers took the suspect into custody about 5:55 p.m., near the 4000 block of 51st Street. The man, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested for evading police and being in possession of a controlled substance.