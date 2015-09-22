Search underway for missing El Cajon man

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a desperate search for a missing man in El Cajon, who was last seen at his house three weeks ago.

Police and volunteers are searching door-to-door for 20-year-old Elijah Diaz.

Officers handed out fliers Tuesday, in the area near his home at the 700 block of Joey Avenue and spread out from there to surrounding neighborhoods.

Elijah "Bear" Diaz was last seen weeks ago on August 29th.

He suffers from juvenile diabetes and has missed several doctors' appointments.

His family is concerned because he may not have the proper insulin medications.

Diaz has a serious foot injury and could be on crutches.

Diaz is 5'10" and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white baseball shorts and a grey sleeveless t-shirt.

If you have any information, you're urged to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.