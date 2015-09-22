Motorcycle crash in Chula Vista causes traffic snarl

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8/CNS) - A fiery motorcycle crash on a freeway onramp in Chula Vista Tuesday sent two people to a hospital and snarled traffic during the morning commute.

Callers told the California Highway Patrol that one of two motorcycles that went up in flames after crashing on the transition from westbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 5 around 6 a.m. may have attempted to cut through the patch of vegetation separating the highways.

Two injured people were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

The crash left three northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 and prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the connector ramp, according to the CHP and Caltrans.

The ramp and all freeway lanes were reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.