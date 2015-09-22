Gas leak causes evacuation in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A gas leak at a construction site in La Jolla Tuesday prompted authorities to evacuate buildings in the immediate area.

The gas line ruptured at a construction site in the 8900 block of Villa La Jolla Drive near Villa Norte around 7:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. 
   
Authorities evacuated neighboring buildings shortly afterward.

Authorities closed southbound Villa La Jolla Drive in the area, a SDFRD dispatcher said.

