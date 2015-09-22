Driver crashes into hydrant, home and cars

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8/CNS) - A sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a silver Acura Integra that ran a red light at the intersection of North Emerald and West drives in Vista, but the driver failed to yield, sheriff's Sgt. Martha Hernandez said.

It happened in the 4000 block of Olive Drive in Oceanside, around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officers followed the Acura onto Olive Drive, where it struck a fire hydrant, went airborne and landed atop two vehicles parked in the driveway of a residence near College Boulevard, Hernandez said.

Firefighters found the young man who had been behind the wheel lying outside of the car, Battalion Chief DeAvila of the Oceanside Fire Department said.

He was first taken to Tri-City Medical Center, then was airlifted to Scripps La Jolla in an unknown condition.

The broken hydrant sent a geyser of water 20 to 30 feet into the air until city water department personnel shut down the flow about 10 minutes later.