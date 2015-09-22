Man rescued after car flips, strikes tree - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man rescued after car flips, strikes tree

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8/CNS) - Police and rescue crews worked Tuesday morning to pull a man trapped inside his sports car, after hitting a tree.

The crash was reported at the intersection of North Santa Fe and Mesa avenues around 2:15 a.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found a man was trapped in his overturned vehicle after it went over the side of an embankment and struck a tree, Battalion Chief DeAvila of the Oceanside Fire Department said.

The driver was extricated in about 40 minutes and was later flown from the fire station to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in critical condition.

