Colbert: "However you feel, he's my guest, so please don't boo him"

As Ted Cruz pounds the campaign trail, he made a stop at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Among other topics, Colbert wanted to know if Cruz will be like Reagan, particularly when it comes to Reagan’s tax programs.

But the audience responded most when Colbert asked Cruz about gay marriage.

“I believe in democracy and I don’t think we should entrust governing our society to five unelected lawyers in Washington,” said Cruz.

Watch the video to hear more of Cruz’s response.

