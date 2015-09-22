Man arrested for pulling gun on landlord - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man arrested for pulling gun on landlord

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly pulling a gun on another man during an argument. 

San Diego police officers were called to an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Solola Avenue in Lincoln Park shortly after 1:p.m. The landlord says the husband of one of his tenants loaded a bullet into the chamber of a gun and threatened him. 

The man was taken into custody without incident. 

