Woman trapped after crashing into garage gate

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters performed a complicated rescue after a woman ended up getting pinned by a gate at a condominium complex in Mission Valley.

The incident happened shortly after noon at the River Colony Condos on Camino De La Reina. A witness says the gate was opening toward the woman's car when for some reason, she sped up and crashed into it.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to cut away the rod iron gate to get the woman out. It took them nearly an hour to free her.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.