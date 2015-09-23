Canonization of Father Serra creates controversy

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Pope Francis is now on U.S. soil. He arrived at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon and received a personal welcome from President Obama.

He will make history as he becomes the first pope to address a joint session of congress on Thursday. On Wednesday, Pope Francis will canonize missionary Junipero Serra, which has become one of the most controversial acts of his papacy.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn reports from the Junipero Serra Museum at the Presidio with details about the canonization in this video story.