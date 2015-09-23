Plans for temporary dog park move forward

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The city is moving forward with the construction of a temporary dog park in Normal Heights. Residents met with staff from Todd Gloria's office to discuss the plan.

The park will be located in Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, south of Adams Avenue. Neighbors say it will be good to finally have a place for their dogs to go off the leash.

The city has allocated $100,000 to build the temporary park. The construction will focus on fencing and areas for small and large dogs, along with seating, ground mulch and places to dispose of trash and dog waste.