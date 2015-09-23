Fallen wire disrupts power and trolley service

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – San Diego Gas & Electric crews reported late Thursday morning that power was restored for all customers in Logan Heights that were left in the dark, after a power line snapped and forced a trolley to stop dead in its tracks.

A San Diego Police K-9 officer was driving along Commercial Street around midnight when he thought he heard a gunshot, followed by two more explosions. It turned out that a power line snapped and fell on top of the trolley lines at Evans Street and Commercial Street. Roughly 60 people were evacuated after the trolley operator disengaged the trolley. The orange line trolley was on its last route for the night and headed to El Cajon.

The power outage impacted more than 500 customers in Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park.

Hundreds of passengers re-routed from the orange line trolley to a bus because of interrupted service. MTS created a bus bridge from Euclid Avenue to 12th Street and Imperial Avenue as SDG&E repaired power lines.

"It's really inconvenient because normally the trolley takes us right away now we have to go out of our way," said Miriam Ceron, a MTS Bus Rider.

"Makes it harder and twice as long as where I have to go,” said one passenger, Andrew Bentley.

SDG&E is currently investigating what caused the power line to snap.

No injuries were reported and all roadways in the area, once closed, have reopened.