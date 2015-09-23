The blurred line between Colbert and Trump

Who said what? Colbert has spent so much time playing an over-the-top conservative character, it's hard to distinguish his words from Donald Trump's. Colbert told "The Donald" on The Late Show Tuesday night: "I was looking back over some of the things you've said over the years, and sometimes I couldn't figure out whether I said them or you said them."



See if you can guess who said what in this video:



Colbert continues on his theme and remembers some of the not so nice things he has said about Trump over the years and takes a moment to apologize. Then it’s Trump’s turn:



