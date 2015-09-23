The blurred line between Colbert and Trump - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The blurred line between Colbert and Trump

Posted: Updated:

Who said what? Colbert has spent so much time playing an over-the-top conservative character, it's hard to distinguish his words from Donald Trump's. Colbert told "The Donald" on The Late Show Tuesday night: "I was looking back over some of the things you've said over the years, and sometimes I couldn't figure out whether I said them or you said them."

See if you can guess who said what in this video:
 

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Colbert continues on his theme and remembers some of the not so nice things he has said about Trump over the years and takes a moment to apologize. Then it’s Trump’s turn:
 

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

