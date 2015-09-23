Military wives arm themselves with a makeover

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Thought the age-old adage, "It's what's on the inside that counts," holds true? Sometimes sprucing up on the outside can make you feel good, too.

Some military wives, whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, will get makeovers.

Martinis and Makeovers is an event to honor surviving spouses of the fallen by treating them like queens, and providing an opportunity for them to mingle with their peers and the San Diego community.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Got Your Back Network, which supports the families of fallen soldiers.

The military widows will receive their makeovers at The Shop Beauty & Art in Carlsbad before heading to the evening event.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Carlsbad with more on the "Martinis and Makeovers" event.

For ticket information, click here.