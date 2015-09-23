Hearing for man accused of killing estranged wife

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – There were new developments in court Wednesday for a man accused of killing his estranged wife, after the two left a marriage counseling session in Scripps Ranch in June.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a judge decided evidence from the marriage therapist will be allowed at the preliminary hearing for Jeremy Green - set for October 14. Green remains in custody with bail is set at $5 million.



[RELATED STORY: Jeremy Green pleads not guilty to wife's murder]

The 40-year-old is charged with first degree murder for the death of his wife 37-year-old Tressa Green Saturday, June 6 around 2:11 p.m. in the 9600 block of Business Park Ave., located just east of Interstate 15 and south of Canyon Road.

The couple had just left marriage counseling when the shooting occurred. According to witnesses, Green and his wife were in a verbal argument when he pulled out a gun, fatally shooting her before driving off in his silver Corvette.



[RELATED STORY: Surveillance video shows fugitive parking Corvette in San Ysidro parking lot]

A possible murder weapon was found hours after Saturday's shooting by a pair of hikers. They found a shotgun at the base of the State Route 52 and the Genesee ramp inside Marian Bear Park.

Green surrendered to police at the border, after spending several days on the run in Cancun.