Pope canonizes 18th-century missionary; not everyone happy

Pope Francis is now on U.S. soil. He arrived at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon and received a personal welcome from President Obama.

Read all the articles about Pope Francis' historic visit to the United States.

Pope Francis arrives in the popemobile at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, for the Canonization Mass for Junipero Serra. (Doug Mills/New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the first canonization on U.S. soil, Pope Francis has elevated to sainthood an 18th-century missionary who brought Catholicism to the American West Coast.

Francis canonized Junipero (hoo-NEE-perr-oh) Serra on Wednesday during a Mass in Washington.

Serra was a Franciscan friar who marched north from Baja California with Spanish conquistadors, establishing nine of the 21 missions in what is now California.

The canonization was polarizing. Serra is revered by Catholics for his missionary work, and many Latinos in the U.S. view his canonization as a badly needed acknowledgment of Hispanics' role in the American church. But many Native Americans say Serra enslaved converts and contributed to the spread of disease that wiped out indigenous populations.

In July, Francis issued a broad apology for the church's sins against indigenous peoples.

