Agents seize nearly $1 million worth of marijuana

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - About 1,600 pounds of marijuana was found in an unoccupied boat moored near Harbor Island, federal authorities said today.



Customs and Border Protection agents patrolling the marina in San Diego Bay boarded the 33-foot Sea Ray vessel Monday evening. They summoned the Border

Patrol's drug-sniffing dogs, which alerted them to numerous bales of marijuana in the ship's cabin, according to CBP public affairs.



Agents towed the boat to shore and a more thorough inspection turned up about 1,600 pounds of pot with an estimated street value of $960,000,

authorities said.



The boat and drugs were seized, but no arrests were made and agents were not able to determine who owned the vessel, according to the CBP.