Wounded sheriff's sergeant now paying it forward

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A retired sheriff's deputy who was nearly killed in a shooting three years ago is now helping others wounded in the line of duty.

Sergeant Craig Johnson and a detective were hurt during a shootout with a convicted child molester. He's now putting together a fundraiser for the organization that helped him get back on his feet.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lew reports from Poway on how he's paying it forward in this video story.