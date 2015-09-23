Wounded sheriff's sergeant now paying it forward - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wounded sheriff's sergeant now paying it forward

Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A retired sheriff's deputy who was nearly killed in a shooting three years ago is now helping others wounded in the line of duty.

Sergeant Craig Johnson and a detective were hurt during a shootout with a convicted child molester. He's now putting together a fundraiser for the organization that helped him get back on his feet.

CBS News 8's Marcella Lew reports from Poway on how he's paying it forward in this video story.

