Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Park West

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's a single candle lit for a hit-and-run victim simply known as Mark in the Park West area.

Police are on the hunt for the driver that ran over him and drove away.

A 60-year-old man is dead, after a hit and run crash. Police are working to track down the driver. Officers say the victim collapsed while crossing an intersection at 4th Avenue and Spruce Street. That's when police say a small sedan drove over the man's body around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver took off.

Neighbors in the Park West area say the victim was well known around the community. He was simply known as Mark. Residents say he was friendly and often shared stories about his life. They say he played the harmonica.

Police urge you to call them if you have any more information about the hit-and-run as they track down the driver.

Neighbors who live near the intersection of the crash say more needs to be done to make the crosswalk safer.

