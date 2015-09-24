Water main break under repair in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A water main break just outside El Cajon Thursday prompted authorities to close a stretch of Greenfield Drive.



The ruptured water main sent water into the roadway shortly after 1:30 a.m. and impacted about 15 businesses and homes in the area.

Helix Water District representatives said a 50-year-old pipe ruptured and flooded part of the roadway, which created a sinkhole about 10 to 12 feet wide. The 12-inch cast iron pipe burst open due to corrosive clay soil.

"We'll cut out that section of 12-inch pipe and splice in a new PVC section of pipe which is the new material we use nowadays," explained Tristan Hayman with the Helix Water District.



The County Department of Public Works closed a stretch of Greenfield Drive from Oro Street to 2nd Street during the repair work.

One resident's cat woke him up, that's when he noticed the problem and helped his family.

"I quickly knocked on mom's door to tell her the house was flooded it was at least three to four inches, but as time went on it was more and more and more,” said resident Frankie Saenz.



The old cast iron pipe was scheduled to be replaced in November. The Helix Water District replaces 15,000 inches of pipe a year.

California Highway Patrol officers said drivers should take Flamingo Avenue and Sumner Avenue and avoid the area where the repairs are being made.

Helix Water District representatives said the repairs should be completed around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, before the evening rush hour.





