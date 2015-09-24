Trial set for woman accused of hitting bicyclists - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trial set for woman accused of hitting bicyclists

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Jury selection begins Thursday in the trial of a woman accused of hitting a group of cyclists on Fiesta Island.

Prosecutors say Theresa Owens was high on meth last year, when she drove the wrong way on a one-way street and hit ten people head-on.

A cyclist was left paralyzed.

If convicted, Owens faces up to 18 years in prison. 

