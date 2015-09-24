Senator Elizabeth Warren hits on problems with government

Stephen Colbert kept the political train going and talked with Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday night’s The Late Show. Colbert discussed the progression of Warren’s career and wondered about her presidential bid:



"You are one of the household names in American politics and yet you are one of the few household names that is not running for President of the United States."



Warren reassured Colbert that she’s not running, but almost sounded like she was on the campaign trail when she talked about the government, saying the federal government works for millionaires and billionaires, but not it’s not working for the rest of America. Hear more from Senator Warren:



[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]