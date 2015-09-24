Man taken to hospital after glider accident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man taken to hospital after glider accident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A hang glider is recovering Thursday morning, after crash at Torrey Pines.

Witnesses say the man was coming in for a landing too low Wednesday, when the wingtip of his glider hit a parked car, shattering its back window.

The man was thrown to the ground, but never lost consciousness.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

