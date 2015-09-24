2015 ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship kicks off

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - If you've ever tried surfing, you know it's not easy to get up on the board.

More than 70 athletes from nearly 20 countries have mastered the art and overcome additional challenges.

The official inauguration of the ISA World Championship took place at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park Thursday.

The Adaptive Surfing clinic will kick off the festivities at La Jolla Shores, where young adaptive surfers will receive instruction and have an opportunity to display their skills.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre commented on the gathering of the world’s best international adaptive surfers.

“I’m totally excited and stoked that adaptive surfers from 18 countries around the globe have converged in La Jolla to share their passion for the sport. This is a historic gathering of the adaptive surfing community, which the ISA is very proud to be leading," Aguerre said.

