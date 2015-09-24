2015 ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship kicks off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2015 ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship kicks off

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect
Video Report By Angie Lee, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - If you've ever tried surfing, you know it's not easy to get up on the board.

More than 70 athletes from nearly 20 countries have mastered the art and overcome additional challenges.

The official inauguration of the ISA World Championship took place at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park Thursday.

The Adaptive Surfing clinic will kick off the festivities at La Jolla Shores, where young adaptive surfers will receive instruction and have an opportunity to display their skills.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre commented on the gathering of the world’s best international adaptive surfers.

“I’m totally excited and stoked that adaptive surfers from 18 countries around the globe have converged in La Jolla to share their passion for the sport. This is a historic gathering of the adaptive surfing community, which the ISA is very proud to be leading," Aguerre said.

For more information about the event, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.