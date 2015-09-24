Suspected drunk driver crashes into Chula Vista police cruiser

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver crashed into a Chula Vista police cruiser, causing minor injuries to both himself and the police officer, authorities said Thursday.

The officer was en route to a medical aid call around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the cruiser was struck in the rear quarter panel by the suspect's vehicle, according to Chula Vista police.

It was reported the officer had her car's lights and siren on when it was hit by the suspect's Mazda at the intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Eastlake Parkway.

The suspected drunken driver was arrested and taken to a hospital, but was later released on his own recognizance, according to police. The officer was treated for apparently minor injuries.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

