Korean dogs saved from slaughter now up for adoption

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - CBS News 8 follows up on the status of more than two dozen dogs who were saved from slaughter in Korea.

The San Diego Humane Society says many of them, 29 dogs in total, mostly mastiffs, were in good health and are happy. Fourteen of them are now up for adoption.

The dogs were rescued from the meat trade in South Korea and brought to San Diego last week.

Humane Society International flew about 100 dogs to San Francisco and a rescue team from the local chapter brought just under one-third of them to San Diego.

Adoptions will begin on a first-come, first-served basis at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego Humane Society spokeswoman Kelli Schry.

The dogs have also been receiving their shots, and been neutered or spayed, she said.

"Potential adopters should know all of the dogs are under-socialized - they have never walked on leashes and most need to be carried," Schry said.

"This last week was the first time they've felt grass. They're not house-trained and have been used to sleeping in their own filth."

She said they will need training, patience and understanding to help them become family members.

From the Humane Society's website, CEO and president Dr. Gary Weitzman states, "Our goal is to end animal suffering in any form it takes. The dog meat trade is one of the most horrific forms of cruelty and we've taken on helping these animals as an urgent mission for San Diego Humane Society."

CBS New 8's Shannon Handy visited the Humane Society on Thursday with more on the organization's efforts to find the dogs loving homes. She reports

applicants will be interviewed and told about the rigorous training. The lucky ones will wind up going home with a new family - free of charge. Watch the video of Shannon's report.



