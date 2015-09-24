Residents say Sherman Heights has been ignored

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sherman Heights residents are rallying to bring attention to the condition of their neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Local residents say their neighborhood has been ignored and allowed to deteriorate for years. However, the city began road work in the neighborhood three days ago. The city's public works department plans to spend more than $2.3 million on both underground work and repaving 4.4 miles worth of roadways.

“Our streets were terrible, with little plants growing the cracks. They were just so rough and, you know, bad,” said Laurel Maulk, a local resident of fifteen years.

Local residents say it’s a good start, but they want the city to continue improving the neighborhood. Protesters have gathered at a rally to ensure that city leaders listen to what they have to say.

"It’s definitely been a forgotten area for as long as I can remember. I was raised here, I'm raising my family here and everything pretty much looks the same, “said Silvia Leon.

Silvia says she would like to see more street lights and traffic lights, as well as improvements made to the parks. District 8 Councilmember David Alvarez, who’s was behind the push for this latest project, says he will continue to push for additional changes.

"Sometimes the bureaucracy doesn't move quickly enough, but we are not going to stop until it gets done," said Councilmember Alvarez.

Some of the projects underway right now will be complete within a couple of months. Other projects are slated to be finished by July of 2015.