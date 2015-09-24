CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Shiloh Liebers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities are looking for Shiloh Liebers who is wanted for possession of drugs and stolen property.

She has a criminal history that includes burglary. She is 25-years-old, 5-5, 130 pounds with brown hair dyed red and brown eyes. She is known to frequent East County.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.