San Diego Padres crowd grows by 1 infant fan during game

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8 / AP) — A woman who went to see the San Diego Padres left as a brand new madre.

Petco Park announced that a baby boy was born during Thursday night's game against the San Francisco Giants, the first in the ballpark's 11-season history.

Jamie Styles, 28, was trying to get her mind off baby number two, when she began to have contractions. She and her mom had planned a girls night out, but she never made it to her seat.

Jaime went into labor during the third inning.

While some hoped he would be named Petco, the child was given the name of Levi Michael. He came into the world weighing six pounds, and 14-ounces.

"This is the thing that happens in the news. This is not what happens to me," said Jaime.

Jamie pushed two or three times and a baby was born.

The father missed the whole thing.

"I get a call he is being born at Petco, oh boy! A lot of people say it's indescribable feeling you can't really explain when you see your child for the first time," said Stephen Land, the baby's father.

The Padres later tweeted that a great crowd of 31,137 enjoyed the game — not including the baby boy born around the third inning.



