Woman seriously injured in attack at Oceanside Pier

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Authorities asked the public Thursday for help in identifying a man responsible for an apparently unprovoked attack that seriously injured a 67-year-old woman on a North County beach.



The assault near the Oceanside Pier was reported about 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The victim, who was found unconscious, was hospitalized with severe injuries, police Lt. Aaron Doyle said.



Preliminary evidence suggests that the assailant, described as a black man in his 20s or early 30s with long dreadlocks, attacked the woman "for no apparent reason," according to Doyle.



Investigators believe some witnesses to the attack may not have come forward.



Authorities asked anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Mark LaVake at (760) 435-4872.