Tip leads SDPD to car in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward, after they found a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Bay Park.

It happened a week ago around 8:00 a.m. on Clairemont Drive.

A bicyclist hit was hospitalized with major injuries.

A side mirror from the car was left at the scene.

Police say media reports led to a tip and the car was found at a repair shop in Pacific Beach.

Detectives still need the public's help to build a case.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the motorist was asked to call SDPD dispatch at (619) 531-2000.