Charges dismissed against 2 El Cajon soccer players

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two of six El Cajon soccer players involved in a disturbance on a southwest flight no longer face charges.

The men were accused of behaving in a rowdy manner on board a flight from San Diego to Chicago last month.

[Related Story: Accused soccer players return home to El Cajon.]

The plane made an unscheduled stop in Texas and the players were removed.

On Thursday, a Texas judge dismissed charges against two of the players.

Charges against the other four are still pending.