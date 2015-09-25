Charges dismissed against 2 El Cajon soccer players - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Charges dismissed against 2 El Cajon soccer players

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two of six El Cajon soccer players involved in a disturbance on a southwest flight no longer face charges.

The men were accused of behaving in a rowdy manner on board a flight from San Diego to Chicago last month.

[Related Story: Accused soccer players return home to El Cajon.]

The plane made an unscheduled stop in Texas and the players were removed.

On Thursday, a Texas judge dismissed charges against two of the players.

Charges against the other four are still pending. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.