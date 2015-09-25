Man in jail re-arrested for Encanto murder - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Lemon Grove resident already in jail on unrelated charges was re-arrested Thursday in connection with death of a man found gunned down three weeks ago in a dirt lot near Encanto Park.

Fredrick Justin Weekly, 35, is expected to face a murder charge over the shooting of 47-year-old Kirk David Sampson, according to San Diego police Lt. Mike Hastings.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an unconscious person in the 1100 block of Evelyn Street found Sampson mortally wounded about 3 a.m. Sept. 3, Hastings said. Sampson, who had been shot in the chest, died at the scene.

Investigators have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying.

Weekly is scheduled to be arraigned in the homicide case on Monday, Hastings said.

