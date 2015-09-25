Colbert's message for Pope Francis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Colbert's message for Pope Francis

Posted: Updated:

Stephen Colbert continues his tribute to the Pope on The Late Show. Colbert said Pope Francis is his favorite pope and has offered his hand in friendship. Watch the touching tribute, serenade and all.
 

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.