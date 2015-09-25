Oceanside Harbor Days kicks off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oceanside Harbor Days kicks off

Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Oceanside Harbor Days returns to North County and promises to be a good time over the weekend.

The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family.

The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Harbor Days is free to the public.

