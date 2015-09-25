Congressman grabs drinking glass used by pope, takes sip

Read all the articles about Pope Francis' historic visit to the United States.

In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, D-Pa., drinks from a glass of water that Pope Francis used during his speech to Congress, while standing in Brady's Washington office.

In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, and provided by U.S. Rep. Bob Brady's office, Brady, D-Pa., holds a glass of water that Pope Francis used during his speech to Congress, as his wife Debra drinks from the glass.

In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, and provided by U.S. Rep. Bob Brady's office, Brady, D-Pa., holds a glass that Pope Francis used during his speech to Congress, while standing outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Pope Francis listens to applause before addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, making history as the first pontiff to do so.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pope Francis wasn't the only person to drink from the glass of water he used during his speech to Congress. An enterprising Democratic congressman from Philadelphia also took a sip.

U.S. Rep. Bob Brady, a Catholic, tells the Philadelphia Daily News that as the pope left the chamber Thursday, he headed to the lectern to grab Francis' drinking glass.

Brady says he took it to his office and had a drink. He says so did his wife, Debra, and two staffers.

The congressman says he also invited fellow Democrat and Catholic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania into his office. He says Casey, his wife, and Casey's mother dipped their fingers into the water.

Brady says he saved the rest for his four grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.

