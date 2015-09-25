Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air's courageous fight against breast cancer

If this doesn’t encourage you to squeeze in a workout today, nothing will: a new study from Sweden shows that women who were highly fit in mid-life were nearly 90% less likely to get dementia decades later.
Thirteen influenza-related deaths reported last week have brought the season's total to 302 in San Diego County, health officials announced Wednesday.
A former Border Patrol agent is on permanent disability after a training exercise took a dangerous turn. The exercise took place at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado along the Silver Strand State Beach, after a rainstorm contaminated the water, which is where Joshua Willey contracted a flesh eating bacteria.
A San Diego County resident is one of three people in California sickened in a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections likely linked to the herbal supplement kratom, county health officials announced Friday.
February is heart month - a time to promote awareness of heart health. The Nurse Practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said there is still time to show your heart a little love.
With the flu continuing to impact much of the country this season, some people are turning to technology to get the treatment they need.
A five year old girl's dream came true today with the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Leona, who lives in San Marcos and is battling cancer, wished to have the ultimate pirate ship playhouse in her backyard.