San Diego's Kids Free returns in October

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City and tourism officials announced Friday a return of the annual October "Kids Free San Diego" promotion, which offers discounts at more than 100 attractions, museums, transportation companies, hotels and restaurants regionwide.

Kids Free, which is designed to boost business during a traditionally slow month for travel, will be advertised in western U.S. markets like Los Angeles and Phoenix and, for the first time, in Canada. Also for the first time, Spanish-language ads are being produced to air on Univision.

"Kids Free is yet another way that San Diegans benefit from living in one of the most desirable tourist destinations in North America," said Mayor Kevin Faulconer. "San Diego's tourism economy not only provides thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue, it also creates opportunities for San Diegans to experience unique and special places like the San Diego Zoo, the USS Midway Museum and many other attractions."

The roughly 100 offers include free admission to the region's major attractions, including the zoo and Safari Park, SeaWorld San Diego, Maritime Museum of San Diego, Legoland California Resort and SeaLife Aquarium, Natural History Museum, Air & Space Museum, Birch Aquarium, New Children's Museum and USS Midway.

Kids are also offered free meals at local restaurants and hotel dining rooms and can ride on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner.

Most of the offers have restrictions -- each child must be 12 or younger and needs to be accompanied by a paying adult in most cases. Deals and restrictions differ by venue.

The offers and details are listed on the San Diego Tourism Authority's website at www.sandiego.org.