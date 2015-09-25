Awww of the day: Little girl catches big fish with Barbie fishing pole

(CBS 8/CNN) - Just recently, CBS 8 featured a local fisherman who caught a 662-lb blue marlin off the coast of southern California. Well, here's a fishing video that may top that story....sort of...maybe.

Watch the video of a father-daughter fishing trip, as the little girl displays a great deal of determination when she attempts to reel in a five-pound bass with her fishing pole - a Barbie toy fishing pole at that.

The reaction of both father and daughter is priceless.