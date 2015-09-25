Bus hits pedestrian in Mission Hills - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bus hits pedestrian in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, a woman was fatally injured after she was struck by a tourist bus in Mission Hills.  

Police said a 46-year-old male, driving a 20 passenger bus, was turning from  India Street to Westbound West Washington Street, when a 66-year-old female was walking  across West Washington Street.

She was in the crosswalk and crossing legally, but the driver did not see the female and struck her with the front right of the bus, knocking her down.

When she fell, she suffered major head trauma. She was transported to the hospital where she died.

