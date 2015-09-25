FBI looking for "hipster" bandit

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A diminutive man in sunglasses robbed a North County supermarket banking desk Friday, authorities reported.

The thief, who appeared to be in his early 30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the U.S. Bank office at the Albertsons store in the 1100 block of South Mission Road in Fallbrook shortly after 10 a.m., according to the FBI.

The bandit fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Witnesses described him as a roughly 5-foot-4-inch, 110-pound white man with short brown hair, freckles and protruding ears.

The same man is believed to have also robbed a U.S. Bank branch in an Albertsons store on Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa in early July, the FBI reported.