Deadly night on San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A 29-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he crossed a street in the Birdland neighborhood Friday night.

The accident occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Health Center Drive, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was crossing the street with a 60-year-old man when they were struck by a northbound Toyota Corolla, Heims said.

The victim died at a hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, Heims said.



The 60-year-old man was also hospitalized, but his condition was not known, Heims said.

In another incident in Lakeside, one person was killed and two pedestrians suffered major injuries during a single-vehicle crash Friday night in front of a cafe in the unincorporated Lakeside community.

Authorities were dispatched at 8:17 p.m to the scene of the crash in the 12200 block of WoodsideAvenue involving a Toyota Yaris, said Officer Robert Catano of the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred in front of the Lakeside Cafe, 12212 Woodside Avenue, said Lt. Jim Bolwerk of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, whose agency was supervising traffic control around the crash scene.

The CHP was investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, Catano said.