Julian's Apple Days celebration underway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans are feeling the heat, and in Julian, the high temperatures and the drought have been having a major impact on the apple crops.

Ray Meyer has been raising apples in Julian for more than 50 years. While the crops he has tended this year are plentiful, that is not the case with all growers in town.

The driving factor behind the lack of apples is the ongoing lack of water.

David Lewis' crops are not as lucky as Meyer's. While Lewis' pears are thriving despite the dry conditions, his apple trees are not.

Also affecting this season's cycle is a lack of "chill hours," or temperatures under 45-degrees that apples need to grow.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn has the details in the above video report.

