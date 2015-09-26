DUI suspect kills her mom in crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 60-year-old woman has died, after a car driven by her daughter struck a parked car and a dumpster in the Bay Park neighborhood early Saturday.

It occurred at 2:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Clairemont Drive, San Diego Police Department Officer Frank Cali said.

Cali said the 26-year-old daughter of the victim was driving at high speed southbound on Clairemont when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a parked car and then the dumpster.

The victim died at the scene, Cali said.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries and will be arrested for felony DUI, Cali said.