Police search for hit-and-run driver in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department remained on the hunt for a driver who hit two pedestrians and drove off in Vista, the department said Saturday.

At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, deputies found the two victims down on the shoulder in the 200 block of Sycamore Avenue.

The female victim suffered life-threatening injuries and the man turned down medical treatment, Deputy Ken Werner said.

The department believed the car to be a late '90s Lexus ES-400 with damage to the passenger's side and side mirror.

If you have any information, call police.