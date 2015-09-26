SWAT team called out to San Carlos home for disturbance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A SWAT team was called to a home in San Carlos because its resident repeatedly threatened to use a gun, San Diego police said Saturday.

Officer Robert Heims said a 26-year-old man took a gun inside his house in the 6300 block of Lake Arago Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

He allegedly made several threats to use it and the police set up a perimeter around the house.

A SWAT team was called to assist and they were able to get the man to surrender after many requests.

No one was injured, Heims said.