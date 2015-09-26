Fatal motorcycle crash near Julian - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fatal motorcycle crash near Julian

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol reports that a deadly crash occurred on State Route 78 in Julian.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

The CHP said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle near the Whispering Pines Drive exit.

No other information was available.

